Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

