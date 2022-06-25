Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

