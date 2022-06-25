Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IPO opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $70.59.
