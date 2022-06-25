Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 856,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 255,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

