Hyve (HYVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,857.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $84,857.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.