IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,013,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

