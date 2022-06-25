IAM Advisory LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

JHML stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.