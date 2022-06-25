Idle Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,857.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,207,246 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

