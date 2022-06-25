Illuvium Price Tops $177.13 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $177.13 or 0.00833756 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 11% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $115.29 million and $9.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00129984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.