IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research reduced their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $955.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

