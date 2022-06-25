Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 24,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.