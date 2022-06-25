Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $13,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MASS opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,128,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

