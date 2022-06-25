Insider Selling: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) COO Sells 4,193 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) COO Rachel Lenington sold 4,193 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $11,279.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 2,473,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 232,280 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.