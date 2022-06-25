Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $10,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $129,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MTBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 36,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
