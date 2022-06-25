Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $10,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $129,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 36,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.