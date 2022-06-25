Insider Selling: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Sells $51,046.38 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

