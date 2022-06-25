Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

