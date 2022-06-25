Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,761,675 shares in the company, valued at $44,883,448.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

