Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$18,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at C$90,138.

SVM traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$52.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.