Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $10,663.40 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $10,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,046,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,146.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $14,654.22.

On Monday, May 16th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $17,248.29.

On Monday, April 18th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $19,023.18.

On Thursday, April 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

