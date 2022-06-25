Insider Selling: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells 131,558 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $22,364.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 589,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,184.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $1,942.16.

Waitr stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 3,184,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,934. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waitr by 1,401.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waitr by 1,466.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372,981 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 100.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 65.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 170.3% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

