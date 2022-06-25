Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.53 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

