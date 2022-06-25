Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,369 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,477,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,568,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,113,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

