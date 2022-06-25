Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,512 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 3.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after buying an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after buying an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $475,901,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Coupang by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,694,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE CPNG opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

