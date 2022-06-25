Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 199,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 51,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

