Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.