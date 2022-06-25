Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

