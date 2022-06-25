Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

