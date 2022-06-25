Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

