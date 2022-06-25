Insured Finance (INFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,321.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $187,988.24 and $2,321.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,538,959 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

