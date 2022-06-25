IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 239.80 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.36. The firm has a market cap of £794.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 223.73 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Rita Dhut bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £43,800 ($53,650.17).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

