Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.