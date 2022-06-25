International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.51

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.51 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.93). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.94), with a volume of 174,847 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

In related news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($29,029.89). Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $10,090,000 over the last ninety days.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

