Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

