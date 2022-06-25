Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,994,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $341.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

