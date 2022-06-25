Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

RTM opened at $160.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.27 and a 52 week high of $192.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73.

