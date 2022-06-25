IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.