iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

