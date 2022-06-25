iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

