iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 19.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

