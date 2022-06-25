iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

