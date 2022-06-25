iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

