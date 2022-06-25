iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $215.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

