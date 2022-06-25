iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.52. 5,165,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.