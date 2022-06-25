iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

