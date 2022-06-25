iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

