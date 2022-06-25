iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,365 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $61,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

