iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

