iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $72.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.