Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.04.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
