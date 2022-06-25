Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.98. 397,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 520,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

